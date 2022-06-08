Chilton Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 7,548 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SWN opened at $9.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.92. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $9.78. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.07.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 203.77% and a negative net margin of 32.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 174.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SWN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Southwestern Energy to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Bank of America raised Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.59.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

