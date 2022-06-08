Chilton Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Otter Tail by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 774,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,296,000 after acquiring an additional 16,508 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Otter Tail by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 564,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,295,000 after acquiring an additional 19,726 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Otter Tail by 2.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 478,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,797,000 after acquiring an additional 9,864 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Otter Tail by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 412,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Otter Tail by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 363,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,992,000 after acquiring an additional 17,160 shares in the last quarter. 46.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

NASDAQ:OTTR opened at $67.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.19 and its 200-day moving average is $64.00. Otter Tail Co. has a 1-year low of $47.24 and a 1-year high of $71.89.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $374.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.90 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 16.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Otter Tail Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.412 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.61%.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

