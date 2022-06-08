Chilton Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 7,548 Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,548 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgemont Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,006,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth $65,474,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,051,748 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $214,601,000 after buying an additional 8,032,824 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,069,592 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $79,544,000 after acquiring an additional 6,064,292 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,891,627 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197,441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Southwestern Energy stock opened at $9.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $9.78.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 32.56% and a positive return on equity of 203.77%. The company’s revenue was up 174.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SWN shares. US Capital Advisors upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $8.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Southwestern Energy to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.59.

About Southwestern Energy (Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.