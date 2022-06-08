Chilton Capital Management LLC Takes $47,000 Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth $165,231,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth about $33,728,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 127.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,428,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,089,000 after buying an additional 4,156,132 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,848,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,732,000 after buying an additional 2,251,761 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 38.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,934,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,699,000 after buying an additional 1,636,071 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

NLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America cut Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $8.75 to $7.25 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.40.

Shares of NLY stock opened at $6.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.32. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 141.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.57%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile (Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.