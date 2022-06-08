Chilton Capital Management LLC Takes $66,000 Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amcor during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Amcor by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amcor by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Amcor during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amcor by 663.6% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.40 to $12.30 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amcor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.76.

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $13.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Amcor plc has a 52 week low of $10.66 and a 52 week high of $13.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.77.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Amcor had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.42%.

In related news, EVP Ian Wilson sold 54,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $683,318.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,138 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,744.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 33,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $440,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 172,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,073.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 951,350 shares of company stock valued at $12,057,859. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

