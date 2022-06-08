China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) Stock Price Down 0.8%

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU – Get Rating) dropped 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.90 and last traded at $0.91. Approximately 409,507 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 1,085,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.38.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in China Liberal Education during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in China Liberal Education during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in China Liberal Education by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 19,833 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in China Liberal Education during the third quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in China Liberal Education during the first quarter valued at $534,000. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited provides educational services and products under the China Liberal brand name in China. The company offers Sino-foreign jointly managed and delivered academic programs, including undergraduate and postgraduate education; and diploma and non-degree higher education, and senior secondary education programs in the areas of languages, liberal arts, and businesses.

