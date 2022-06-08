China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) Stock Price Down 0.8%

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEUGet Rating) dropped 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.90 and last traded at $0.91. Approximately 409,507 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 1,085,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.38.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in China Liberal Education during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in China Liberal Education during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in China Liberal Education by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 19,833 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in China Liberal Education during the third quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in China Liberal Education during the first quarter valued at $534,000. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU)

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited provides educational services and products under the China Liberal brand name in China. The company offers Sino-foreign jointly managed and delivered academic programs, including undergraduate and postgraduate education; and diploma and non-degree higher education, and senior secondary education programs in the areas of languages, liberal arts, and businesses.

