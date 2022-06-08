Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Stake Raised by Samsara BioCapital LLC

Samsara BioCapital LLC boosted its position in Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,591,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,215,000 shares during the period. Chinook Therapeutics makes up approximately 14.5% of Samsara BioCapital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Samsara BioCapital LLC owned 0.10% of Chinook Therapeutics worth $74,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KDNY. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 5,323.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 65,907 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 193.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Chinook Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,537,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,375,000 after acquiring an additional 66,757 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 27.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 194,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 41,407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.
Shares of KDNY stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.14. 7,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,963. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.58. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $19.85.
In other Chinook Therapeutics news, CEO Eric Dobmeier bought 5,000 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.03 per share, with a total value of $65,150.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,616.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 23.38% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on KDNY. Zacks Investment Research raised Chinook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Chinook Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.
Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases.
