CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $7.86 Million Holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF were worth $7,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IYK. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,393,000 after buying an additional 9,523 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,184,000 after buying an additional 27,175 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $616,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,133,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the period.

iShares US Consumer Goods ETF stock opened at $201.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.83. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a fifty-two week low of $175.59 and a fifty-two week high of $215.41.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

