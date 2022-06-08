CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $8.02 Million Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,014 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 35,772 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $8,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BK. Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 7,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 51,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,300,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on BK. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.07.

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $46.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $41.76 and a one year high of $64.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.14.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.66%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile (Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.