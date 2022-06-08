Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Shares Purchased by Stonepine Capital Management LLC

Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) by 195.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,311,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,528,713 shares during the period. Cidara Therapeutics makes up about 1.3% of Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cidara Therapeutics were worth $2,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cidara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Cidara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cidara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,334,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 154,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 81,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,414,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 293,996 shares during the last quarter. 58.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CDTX stock opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.90. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.37.

Cidara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CDTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.71% and a negative return on equity of 430.97%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CDTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cidara Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.50.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

