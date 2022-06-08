Cigna Investments Inc. New Reduces Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 691.0% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,454,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,422 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,033,000. Sound Shore Management Inc CT raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,316,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,152,000 after acquiring an additional 406,187 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,325,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,020,000 after acquiring an additional 323,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 10,489.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 316,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 313,738 shares in the last quarter. 63.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $88.98 on Wednesday. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $97.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.19. The stock has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.89.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.21. PACCAR had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.94%.

PCAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PACCAR from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on PACCAR from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup lowered PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.25.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

