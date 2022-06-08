Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $10.06

Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.06 and traded as low as $10.04. Cineplex shares last traded at $10.04, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Cineplex from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cineplex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.15.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

