Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Analysts expect Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Rating) to post ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Citius Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.07). Citius Pharmaceuticals also reported earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Citius Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Citius Pharmaceuticals.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTXR. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 146.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 10,255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXR traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.00. 21,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,395,237. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.45. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $4.56.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of critical care products focusing on anti-infective products in adjunct cancer care, prescription products, and mesenchymal stem cell therapy. The company is developing five proprietary products comprising Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that intends to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome; and I/ONTAK, an engineered IL-2 diphtheria toxin fusion protein for the treatment of patients with persistent or recurrent cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

