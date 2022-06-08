Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Stock Position Lowered by Select Equity Group L.P.

Select Equity Group L.P. lowered its position in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,932,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,904,691 shares during the quarter. Clarivate accounts for approximately 2.3% of Select Equity Group L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Select Equity Group L.P. owned approximately 5.62% of Clarivate worth $845,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLVT. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Clarivate by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate in the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the fourth quarter worth $187,000. Diversified Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Clarivate from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clarivate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Clarivate from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Clarivate stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.95. The company had a trading volume of 83,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,625,265. Clarivate Plc has a fifty-two week low of $11.71 and a fifty-two week high of $33.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.54 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.41 and its 200-day moving average is $17.70.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $662.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Clarivate’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Clarivate Plc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total transaction of $806,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 888,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,363,027.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,000 shares of company stock worth $1,745,360. Insiders own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

