ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
CLIR opened at $1.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $45.80 million, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.09. ClearSign Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $5.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.34 and its 200-day moving average is $1.36.
ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.
About ClearSign Technologies (Get Rating)
ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.
