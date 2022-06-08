ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

CLIR opened at $1.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $45.80 million, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.09. ClearSign Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $5.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.34 and its 200-day moving average is $1.36.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in ClearSign Technologies by 49.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ClearSign Technologies by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 25,164 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in ClearSign Technologies by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 490,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 98,915 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ClearSign Technologies by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in ClearSign Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 8.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ClearSign Technologies

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

