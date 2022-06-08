CloakCoin (CLOAK) Trading Down 36% This Week

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 13% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 8th. CloakCoin has a total market cap of $2.28 million and approximately $1,606.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded 36% lower against the dollar. One CloakCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00001278 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000288 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000296 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00009288 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CloakCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,854,160 coins. The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

