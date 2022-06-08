CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CNB Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Clearfield, PA. It conducts business principally through County National Bank whose market area includes twenty convenient office locations in Pennsylvania. “

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded CNB Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st.

Shares of CCNE traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,053. CNB Financial has a one year low of $22.08 and a one year high of $28.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.90.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 27.16%. The company had revenue of $52.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.22 million. On average, research analysts predict that CNB Financial will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael D. Peduzzi bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.75 per share, with a total value of $66,875.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,353.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CNB Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of CNB Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 549,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,454,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CNB Financial by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,478,000 after acquiring an additional 8,446 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CNB Financial by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CNB Financial by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. 42.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

