Comparing Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) and Innate Pharma (OTCMKTS:IPHYF)

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Rating) and Innate Pharma (OTCMKTS:IPHYF – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Aligos Therapeutics and Innate Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aligos Therapeutics -2,263.64% -75.34% -59.20% Innate Pharma N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Aligos Therapeutics and Innate Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aligos Therapeutics 0 4 1 0 2.20 Innate Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aligos Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 337.50%. Given Aligos Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Aligos Therapeutics is more favorable than Innate Pharma.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aligos Therapeutics and Innate Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aligos Therapeutics $4.36 million 15.67 -$128.33 million ($3.30) -0.48 Innate Pharma $29.23 million N/A -$62.48 million N/A N/A

Innate Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than Aligos Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.2% of Aligos Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 15.1% of Aligos Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Aligos Therapeutics has a beta of 3.45, meaning that its share price is 245% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innate Pharma has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Aligos Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a s-antigen transport-inhibiting oligonucleotide polymer that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB. The company also develops ALG-020572, an antisense oligonucleotide to prevent HBsAg translation and secretion; and ALG-055009, a small molecule THR-ß agonist that is in the Phase 1a/1b for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis(NASH). In addition, it develops siRNA drug candidate, ALG-125755, as well as ALG-125097 and ALG-125819, demonstrated potent inhibition of HBsAg release from HBV-infected cells. It has entered into license and collaboration agreements with Luxna Biotech Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize products containing oligonucleotides targeting hepatitis B virus genome; Emory University to provide hepatitis B virus capsid assembly modulator technology; research, licensing, and commercialization agreement with Katholieke Universiteit Leuven to develop coronavirus protease inhibitors; and Merck to discover, research, optimize, and develop oligonucleotides directed against a NASH. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Innate Pharma (Get Rating)

Innate Pharma S.A., a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sézary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), a monoclonal antibody blocking C5a binding to C5aR1 that is in Phase II clinicals trials for the treatment of COVID-19, bullous pemphigoid, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and other inflammatory diseases; IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway; IPH5301, an anti-CD73 antibody targeting the immunosuppressive adenosine pathway to promote antitumor immunity; and IPH6101, a NKp46-based NK cell engager for the generation and evaluation of up to two bispecific NK cell engagers. Its products in preclinical trials are IPH43, an anti-MICA/B antibody drug conjugate; Anti-Siglec-9, an antibody program; IPH65, a tetraspecific proprietary antibody; IPH25, a checkpoint inhibitor; and IPH62 and IPH64 programs. Innate Pharma S.A. has licensing and collaboration agreements with AstraZeneca, Novo Nordisk A/S, Sanofi, and Orega Biotech; and co-development and license agreement with MedImmune Limited. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Marseille, France.

