Comparing PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV) & NEXGEL (NASDAQ:NXGL)

PetVivo and NEXGEL are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for PetVivo and NEXGEL, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PetVivo 0 0 1 0 3.00 NEXGEL 0 0 1 0 3.00

PetVivo presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 250.00%. NEXGEL has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 228.95%. Given PetVivo’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe PetVivo is more favorable than NEXGEL.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PetVivo and NEXGEL’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PetVivo $10,000.00 1,955.00 -$3.52 million ($0.41) -4.88 NEXGEL $1.55 million 5.46 N/A N/A N/A

NEXGEL has higher revenue and earnings than PetVivo.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.7% of PetVivo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of NEXGEL shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.3% of PetVivo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares PetVivo and NEXGEL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PetVivo -5,480.00% -100.42% -70.55% NEXGEL N/A N/A N/A

PetVivo Company Profile

PetVivo Holdings, Inc., a veterinary biotech and biomedical device company, engages in the licensing and commercializing of medical devices and biomaterials for the treatment of afflictions and diseases in animals. Its lead product is Kush, a veterinarian-administered joint injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis and lameness in dogs and horses. The company's pipeline products include 17 therapeutic devices for veterinary and human clinical applications. PetVivo Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

NEXGEL Company Profile

NEXGEL, Inc. manufactures high water content, electron beam cross-linked, and aqueous polymer hydrogels and gels. Its products are used for wound care, medical diagnostics, transdermal drug delivery, and cosmetics. The company was formerly known as AquaMed Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to NEXGEL, Inc. in November 2019. NEXGEL, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Langhorne, Pennsylvania.

