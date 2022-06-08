Compass Group PLC Declares Dividend of $0.10 (OTCMKTS:CMPGY)

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, June 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.1032 per share on Monday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CMPGY opened at $22.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.19. Compass Group has a 12 month low of $19.32 and a 12 month high of $25.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CMPGY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Compass Group from GBX 1,340 ($16.79) to GBX 1,500 ($18.80) in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 1,750 ($21.93) to GBX 1,825 ($22.87) in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 1,950 ($24.44) to GBX 2,050 ($25.69) in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Compass Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Compass Group from GBX 1,950 ($24.44) to GBX 2,100 ($26.32) in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,600.17.

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

