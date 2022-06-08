Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Receives $27.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on CMTL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comtech Telecommunications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMTL. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 383.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,971 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,902 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMTL stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.75. 75,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,984. Comtech Telecommunications has a 12-month low of $11.19 and a 12-month high of $27.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.11. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $120.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Comtech Telecommunications will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -39.60%.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including single channel per carrier and time division multiple access modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies, such as 911 call handling and mapping solutions that allow cellular carriers and voice over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

