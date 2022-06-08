Concordia International (TSE:CXR) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $25.04

Concordia International Corp. (TSE:CXR – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:CXRX) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$25.04 and traded as low as C$25.01. Concordia International shares last traded at C$25.04, with a volume of 73,541 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.02, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$25.04.
Concordia International Company Profile (TSE:CXR)
