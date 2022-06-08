Constellation Trading Down 11.6% This Week (DAG)

Constellation (DAG) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. Constellation has a market capitalization of $99.08 million and approximately $480,471.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Constellation has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar. One Constellation coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0782 or 0.00000258 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Constellation

Constellation (CRYPTO:DAG) is a coin. It was first traded on May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 coins. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Constellation’s official message board is constellationlabs.io/blog . The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Constellation is www.constellationlabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

Buying and Selling Constellation

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Constellation should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Constellation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

