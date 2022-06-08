Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $359.26 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) will post sales of $359.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Corsair Gaming’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $378.32 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $340.20 million. Corsair Gaming posted sales of $472.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 24%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will report full year sales of $1.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Corsair Gaming.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Corsair Gaming had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $380.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.1% on a year-over-year basis.

CRSR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Shares of Corsair Gaming stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.52. The stock had a trading volume of 604,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,273. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.81. Corsair Gaming has a 12-month low of $13.04 and a 12-month high of $42.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 1.68.

In other Corsair Gaming news, Director Samuel R. Szteinbaum acquired 80,000 shares of Corsair Gaming stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.29 per share, for a total transaction of $1,143,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 237,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,390,574.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 61.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRSR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 429.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Corsair Gaming by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

