Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,271 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $22,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,301,225 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,389,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,920 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,446,526 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $821,194,000 after acquiring an additional 465,780 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,327,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 819,712 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $465,350,000 after acquiring an additional 294,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $164,500,000. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.54.

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $138,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $2,712,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,904,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $471.14. 35,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,710,056. The firm has a market cap of $208.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $524.32 and a 200 day moving average of $528.78. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $377.12 and a 12 month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

