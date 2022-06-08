Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.21-$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $838.00 million-$843.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $840.27 million.Coupa Software also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.21-0.27 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software to $84.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $210.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $130.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $122.71.

Shares of Coupa Software stock traded down $2.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.38. 27,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,079,723. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Coupa Software has a 52 week low of $58.43 and a 52 week high of $283.38.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 47.72% and a negative return on equity of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $196.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. Coupa Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coupa Software news, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.87, for a total value of $106,233.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $40,321.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,077 shares in the company, valued at $322,254.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,266 shares of company stock worth $1,718,614 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 251.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

