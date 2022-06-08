Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $196.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.69 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 15.02% and a negative net margin of 47.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS.

Shares of COUP traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,723. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.83. Coupa Software has a twelve month low of $58.43 and a twelve month high of $283.38. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

In other Coupa Software news, Director Michelle Brennan bought 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.65 per share, with a total value of $29,493.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Todd R. Ford sold 2,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $292,398.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,266 shares of company stock worth $1,718,614. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in Coupa Software by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 120,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,231,000 after buying an additional 47,392 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Coupa Software by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Coupa Software by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in Coupa Software by 368.0% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 14,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 11,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on COUP. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Coupa Software from $225.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Coupa Software from $130.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Coupa Software in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Coupa Software from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Coupa Software from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.71.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

