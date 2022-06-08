Credit Suisse Group Increases BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Price Target to $106.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $105.00 to $106.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.55% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $96.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $78.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.88 and its 200-day moving average is $83.23. The company has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 434.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.88. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $71.59 and a 52-week high of $94.20.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.16. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $519.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 11,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $997,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,264,995.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total transaction of $1,163,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,639 shares of company stock valued at $10,388,684 over the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,143,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,040,000 after buying an additional 551,729 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,703,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

