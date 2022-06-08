Crust One Day Trading Volume Hits $7.41 Million (CRU)

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 8th. In the last seven days, Crust has traded flat against the dollar. Crust has a market capitalization of $74.00 million and approximately $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crust coin can currently be purchased for approximately $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004284 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.29 or 0.00434182 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

ARC (ARC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00004117 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.31 or 0.00163082 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Crust Profile

Crust is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . The official website for Crust is www.crust.network

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

