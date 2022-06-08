CryptoFranc (XCHF) Price Tops $1.02 on Exchanges

CryptoFranc (XCHF) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 8th. Over the last seven days, CryptoFranc has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. CryptoFranc has a market cap of $2.05 million and approximately $1,920.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoFranc coin can now be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00003372 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoFranc alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,386.47 or 0.99988964 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003290 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003291 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002013 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001646 BTC.

CryptoFranc Profile

XCHF is a coin. It was first traded on November 1st, 2018. CryptoFranc’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins. CryptoFranc’s official Twitter account is @SwissTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoFranc’s official website is www.swisscryptotokens.ch . The official message board for CryptoFranc is www.swisscryptotokens.ch/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The CryptoFranc (XCHF) is an ERC-20 stablecoin issued by Swiss Crypto Tokens AG, representing a Swiss Franc denominated bond. All XCHF are fully backed by physical CHF banknotes which are audited by Grant Thornton Bank Audit Ltd on a monthly basis. “

CryptoFranc Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFranc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoFranc should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoFranc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoFranc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoFranc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.