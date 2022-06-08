Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 19,037 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 51.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 19,037 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $5,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LH. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,080 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,904,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth $306,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth $98,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 29.7% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 13,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LH shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.09.

NYSE LH opened at $245.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $255.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.19. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $232.01 and a 1 year high of $317.17. The company has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.23. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 13.22%.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total transaction of $65,290.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 2,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $652,871.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,177 shares of company stock worth $874,306. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

