CustomContractNetwork (CCN) Price Reaches $0.0000

CustomContractNetwork (CCN) traded down 89.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 8th. One CustomContractNetwork coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CustomContractNetwork has traded 88.5% lower against the dollar. CustomContractNetwork has a market capitalization of $29,107.03 and approximately $8.00 worth of CustomContractNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000263 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002416 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00017730 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.04 or 0.00205559 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006297 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000788 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000071 BTC.

CustomContractNetwork Coin Profile

CustomContractNetwork is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 22nd, 2014. CustomContractNetwork’s total supply is 890,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,620,841,876 coins. The Reddit community for CustomContractNetwork is /r/ccntoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CustomContractNetwork’s official Twitter account is @CCNProject . CustomContractNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@ccntoken . CustomContractNetwork’s official website is customcontract.network

According to CryptoCompare, “CannaCoin runs on a decentralized blockchain platform similar to bitcoin allowing users to send money across the network within seconds. This decentralized network is free of any central authority and follows the core principles set forth by the bitcoin community. The block reward halves every year and difficulty retargets using the kimoto gravity well. The coin is scrypt, block time is 60 seconds, and the total supply is capped at 13.14 million. CannaCoin uses Peer2Peer technology where money can be transferred between two users without the need for a third party. This enables the user to process transactions for the fraction of the cost charged by banks or financial institutions. “

CustomContractNetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CustomContractNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CustomContractNetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CustomContractNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

