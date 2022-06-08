CUTcoin (CUT) Trading Down 3.6% This Week

CUTcoin (CUT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. CUTcoin has a total market cap of $1.22 million and $28.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CUTcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00080134 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00016885 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00017044 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001354 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000292 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.63 or 0.00217765 BTC.

CUTcoin Coin Profile

CUTcoin (CRYPTO:CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 165,270,114 coins and its circulating supply is 161,270,114 coins. The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

