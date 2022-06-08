CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Spears Abacus Advisors LLC

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,565 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total value of $5,543,096.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,202.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 5,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total value of $559,726.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,283 shares of company stock worth $8,376,142. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James cut CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.84.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $1.05 on Wednesday, hitting $94.87. 22,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,812,909. The stock has a market cap of $124.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.66 and its 200 day moving average is $101.51. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $79.33 and a 52-week high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

