David M. Stack Sells 13,828 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Stock

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) CEO David M. Stack sold 13,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $827,605.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,513,722.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ PCRX traded down $2.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.39. 532,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,248. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.70 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.19. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $45.05 and a one year high of $82.16.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $157.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.08 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 15.17%. Pacira BioSciences’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 143.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth $42,000.

PCRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price (down from $97.00) on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.63.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

