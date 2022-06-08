DeFi Yield Protocol Price Up 153.6% Over Last Week (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market cap of $3.93 million and approximately $15.13 million worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000639 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded up 153.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.72 or 0.00196908 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003296 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002144 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.49 or 0.00397304 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00029897 BTC.

About DeFi Yield Protocol

DeFi Yield Protocol’s launch date was October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,260,010 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

