Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.07.

A number of research firms recently commented on DK. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Delek US from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Delek US from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of Delek US stock traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $33.99. 2,125,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,333,569. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -26.06 and a beta of 1.63. Delek US has a one year low of $13.48 and a one year high of $35.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.69) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Delek US will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Delek US news, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 5,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $223,983.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,555 shares of company stock worth $871,996. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DK. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 425,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,385,000 after buying an additional 24,595 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 462.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 62,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 51,766 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 680,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,198,000 after buying an additional 208,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 163.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 73,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 45,812 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

