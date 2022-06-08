DerivaDAO Price Down 3.1% This Week (DDX)

DerivaDAO (DDX) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. One DerivaDAO coin can now be purchased for about $1.15 or 0.00003776 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, DerivaDAO has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. DerivaDAO has a market capitalization of $30.07 million and $888,463.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.96 or 0.00189924 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002109 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $119.04 or 0.00390070 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00029897 BTC.

About DerivaDAO

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official . The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex

DerivaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DerivaDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DerivaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

