Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target to $198.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $227.00 to $198.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TGT. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Target from $293.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Target from $302.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.00.

TGT stock opened at $155.98 on Wednesday. Target has a 1-year low of $145.51 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $72.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.35.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Target will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total value of $6,490,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total value of $453,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,363 shares of company stock worth $21,970,253. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 3.4% during the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Target by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 423 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc raised its position in Target by 3.1% during the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in Target by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 181 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Target by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

