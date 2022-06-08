Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Stock Holdings Raised by Simcoe Capital Management LLC

Simcoe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 587,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 159,494 shares during the quarter. Dine Brands Global makes up about 5.0% of Simcoe Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Simcoe Capital Management LLC owned 3.41% of Dine Brands Global worth $44,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIN. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Dine Brands Global by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,420 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Dine Brands Global by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

In other news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $141,316.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

DIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Dine Brands Global from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.11.

Shares of Dine Brands Global stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $74.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 548 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,552. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.38 and a 1 year high of $98.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.89.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $230.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. Dine Brands Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.