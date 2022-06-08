Don-key (DON) Hits Market Cap of $2.05 Million

Don-key (DON) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 8th. In the last week, Don-key has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. Don-key has a total market capitalization of $2.05 million and approximately $86,866.00 worth of Don-key was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Don-key coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0337 or 0.00000111 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000264 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002488 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00017671 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.35 or 0.00202704 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006297 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000802 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Don-key Coin Profile

Don-key (DON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Don-key’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,808,131 coins. Don-key’s official Twitter account is @Don_key_finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Donationcoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency specifically branded for use in giving, sharing, charitable donations and for the underdog. It uses the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Don-key

