Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (PLOW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 on June 30th

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the auto parts company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th.

Douglas Dynamics has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Douglas Dynamics has a dividend payout ratio of 48.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Douglas Dynamics to earn $2.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.1%.

PLOW stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.07. 101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,508. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.19 million, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.54. Douglas Dynamics has a 12-month low of $28.79 and a 12-month high of $45.74.

Douglas Dynamics ( NYSE:PLOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 16.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 251,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,691,000 after acquiring an additional 35,049 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 4.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 114,352 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 484,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,771,000 after purchasing an additional 12,640 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 8.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 21.1% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,780 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

PLOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

