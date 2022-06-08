DuckDaoDime (DDIM) Trading 3.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

DuckDaoDime (DDIM) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 8th. Over the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One DuckDaoDime coin can currently be bought for $2.41 or 0.00007951 BTC on major exchanges. DuckDaoDime has a total market cap of $2.51 million and $116,296.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About DuckDaoDime

DuckDaoDime’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io . DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling DuckDaoDime

