Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Duluth in a research report issued on Thursday, June 2nd. William Blair analyst D. Carden now expects that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.17.

Get Duluth alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on DLTH. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Duluth from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Duluth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

DLTH opened at $11.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $338.44 million, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.03 and a 200 day moving average of $13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.92. Duluth has a fifty-two week low of $10.14 and a fifty-two week high of $20.78.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.14. Duluth had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 14.65%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Duluth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Duluth in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Duluth by 360.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Duluth by 318.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duluth in the first quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.03% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Company Profile (Get Rating)

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duluth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duluth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.