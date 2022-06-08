DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.85-$4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.90 billion-$15.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.12 billion.DXC Technology also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $5.00-$5.25 EPS.

NYSE:DXC traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,209,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,110,455. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.03 and a 200-day moving average of $32.01. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $27.28 and a 12 month high of $44.18.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DXC Technology from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen dropped their price target on DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised DXC Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in DXC Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in DXC Technology by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in DXC Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in DXC Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in DXC Technology by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

