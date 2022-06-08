DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Acquires Shares of 21,170 GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GFL. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,600,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,218,000 after buying an additional 564,807 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,160,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,268,000 after buying an additional 918,417 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,850,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,882,000 after buying an additional 159,791 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 192.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,585,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,864,000 after buying an additional 1,701,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 189.8% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,395,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,657,000 after buying an additional 1,568,800 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GFL has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on GFL Environmental from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. TD Securities upped their price target on GFL Environmental from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Thursday, March 31st. CIBC lowered their price target on GFL Environmental from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on GFL Environmental in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.89.

Shares of NYSE:GFL opened at $31.89 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. GFL Environmental Inc. has a one year low of $25.91 and a one year high of $43.71.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $0.012 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. This is a positive change from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.94%.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

