DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Has $720,000 Stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main trimmed its holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,689 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in POR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,941,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $314,415,000 after buying an additional 2,902,218 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 670.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,363,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,699 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 494.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 652,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,684,000 after purchasing an additional 543,221 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,167,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,766,000 after purchasing an additional 315,346 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 61.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 355,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,377,000 after purchasing an additional 135,368 shares during the period. 91.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Portland General Electric stock opened at $50.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.61. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $45.40 and a one year high of $57.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53.

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.48 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a $0.4525 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.14%.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $136,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dawn L. Farrell bought 4,000 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.52 per share, for a total transaction of $194,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,499.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on POR. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Portland General Electric in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Portland General Electric from $61.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Portland General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Portland General Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

