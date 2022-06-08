DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Invests $535,000 in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of ABM Industries by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of ABM Industries by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ABM Industries by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on ABM Industries from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

In related news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 8,747 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total value of $397,113.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,008 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $92,629.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,140 shares of company stock worth $1,141,717. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABM opened at $50.11 on Wednesday. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 1 year low of $38.44 and a 1 year high of $54.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.04.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.15. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

