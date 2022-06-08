DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Makes New Investment in HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HHR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 2,249.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in HeadHunter Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in HeadHunter Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in HeadHunter Group by 405.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in HeadHunter Group by 32.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HHR opened at $15.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.12 million, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. HeadHunter Group PLC has a 12 month low of $12.69 and a 12 month high of $68.18.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HHR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HeadHunter Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of HeadHunter Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.80.

HeadHunter Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, and internationally. The company offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with value-added services.

