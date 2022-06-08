e-Gulden (EFL) Trading Down 4.6% Over Last 7 Days

e-Gulden (EFL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 8th. e-Gulden has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $71.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One e-Gulden coin can currently be bought for about $0.0783 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000263 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002372 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00017423 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.70 or 0.00204025 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006297 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000786 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000072 BTC.

e-Gulden Coin Profile

e-Gulden (CRYPTO:EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,991,738 coins and its circulating supply is 17,169,581 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

e-Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

